A Winthrop Candidates Forum will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the Winthrop Bailey Public Library on Bowdoin Street. The event is sponsored by the Winthrop Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce, according to a news release from Barbara Walsh, Winthrop Lakes Region Chamber director.

Three candidates are running for the open Winthrop Town Council seat: Barbara Alexander, owner of Barbara Alexander Consulting LLC, a consumer affairs consultant; David Lee, Winthrop Planning Board member and Auburn Mall manager; and Elizabeth Peters, owner of Central Maine Taxi and former member of Winthrop’s Conservation Committee and Winthrop’s Comprehensive Planning Committee.

The forum will begin with each candidate sharing their background and explaining why they are running for the council. Questions from the audience and Chamber members will follow. The snow date has been set for Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Alexander, who served as the superintendent of the Maine Bureau of Consumer Credit Protection and the first director of Maine’s Consumer Assistance Division, believes Winthrop’s policies and programs should reflect “cost analysis and risks and rewards should be identified and considered.” “Our tax dollars are a precious resource that must take into account the ability of all our residents to pay property taxes for essential services,” Alexander said, according to the release.

Along with serving on the Winthrop Planning Board, Lee is a Notary Public, a realtor and is aware many residents are concerned about taxes that “grew dramatically in the past few years.” “I hope to help moderate future tax increases while maintaining the superior town services, desirable education results and quality of life we’ve all come to expect,” said Lee, according to the release.

Formerly known as McKenney, Peters initiated Norcross Point concerts, which she has organized for the past 10 years. Peters says she will do her best to keep taxes at a reasonable rate, while meeting the town’s needs. She also would like to live-stream council meetings so students and others who struggle with transportation or illness could listen to the discussion, according to the release.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 377-8020.

