The Concerts at Jewett series, sponsored by the University of Maine at Augusta College of Arts and Sciences and UMA Senior College, will present Christine Letcher, soprano and pianist, and the band PUMA in concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, in Jewett Hall, 46 University Drive in Augusta.

Letcher will present a program that explores the mutual influences and borrowing techniques of French classical composers with American jazz musicians in the early-to-mid 20th century. The first half of the program will feature classical works for voice and piano by French Impressionist and Modernist composers such as Debussy and Ravel, as well as others. In the second half of the program, Christine will sing jazz standards with the band, PUMA.

Letcher is a lecturer in music at the University of Maine at Augusta. She teaches applied lessons in piano and voice, music theory courses, and 20th and 21st century music history. She also is the director of UMA’s newest steel drum ensemble, and is the choir director and organist at the UUCC Church in Winthrop.

PUMA consists of five friends who have been involved in the UMA music program as students and faculty. The music can be called “modern jazz,” consisting of tunes from the 1940s through the present. It is offered in the common jazz format which emphasizes improvisation by the musicians. The performers are Letcher (vocal), Bill Moseley (flute), Andy Moulton (guitar), Dave Briggs (bass) and Andy Schultz (percussion).

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for students and is free for children 12 and younger.

For tickets, or more information, visit umasc.org, call 621-3551, or email [email protected].

