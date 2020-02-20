OAKLAND — Messalonskee High School will hold its Empty Bowls Dinner fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, in the high school cafeteria at 131 Messalonskee High Drive.

Empty Bowls has been a fundraiser at high school for the past several years. The purpose of this project is to raise money for local food pantries. It’s also about raising awareness about some of our community members who are struggling to provide food for their families.

Students and faculty members of the high school, under the direction of ceramics teacher Sherrie Damon, have been crafting ceramic bowls to be sold as part of the dinner. The pottery bowls will be on display for diners to choose and take home with them as a reminder of the event and what it represents.

The menu for the evening will include homemade soups, salad, bread and desserts.

The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and students. This year a silent auction is planned.

Diners can complete the evening by attending “The Tempest,” performed by the Messalonskee High School Players. Tickets for the play can be purchased at the door.

For more information, call Susan Perrino at 465-9135 or email Sherrie Damon at [email protected].

