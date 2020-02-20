The Portland International Jetport has received an additional $1.5 million grant for construction of a new taxiway, bringing total federal subsidies for the project up to $6 million.

The additional funding announced Thursday by U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ office comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Airport Improvement Program, which previously awarded $4.5 million for the project.

The jetport plans to construct a new 250-foot taxiway to efficiently transit aircraft from Runway 11, make repairs to Taxiway A, and complete rehabilitation of the service road, according to Collins’ office.

