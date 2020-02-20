The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is considering a rule change that would allow for the use of non-binary as a gender marker on birth certificates.

The proposed change would allow parents to select non-binary for their child at birth or allow for the issuance of a new birth certificate later in life to align with gender identity.

It comes after Maine started offering the option in 2018 for non-binary designations on driver’s licenses and identification cards.

A public hearing on the birth certificate proposal is scheduled for March 9 at the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. Public comments can also be submitted to the Maine CDC through March 20.

This story will be updated.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
gender, maine center for disease control

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles