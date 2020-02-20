HINCKLEY — The Cabin Fever Event 2020 will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, for family and community members of Maine Academy of Natural Science, Goodwill-Hinckley Campus, 13 Easler Road.

This is a new event with a focus on getting families and community members involved in the outdoors during this time of year. The event will not only feature sledding, skating, snow shoeing, and cross-country skiing on miles of wooded trails, but also will have its new maple sugar house up and running with samples of maple syrup along with tours of the academy’s Aquaponics greenhouse.

After a chance to play in the outdoors, there will be an opportunity to share in warm soups and stews made by the staff at MeANS for a fee, as well as a chance to make s’mores and popcorn on a campfire.

Maine Academy of Natural Science is a public charter high school with students from all over the state of Maine, many that are housed on its campus. The agricultural high school has three greenhouses, an apiary, a one acre farm, and a maple sugar house. The students participate in a project based education with hands on learning.

This is a free event with a small fee for the soups and stews. .

For more information, contact Karla Stratton, Community Outreach coordinator, at 238-4100 or [email protected].

