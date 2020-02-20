Becca Jean Weaver

NEWPORT – Becca Jean Weaver, who unexpectedly passed away Feb. 18, 2020, after one short day with her family. Our little angel was born Feb. 17, 2020.

Though only here for less than 36 hours, she left a big impact on her parents, Mitchell and Hannah Weaver of Newport; sister, Abigail “Abby”; grandparents, Randy and Wanda Weaver of Detroit, grandparents, Douglas and Peggy Moore of Newport; as well as numerous other extended family members and friends.

She will be greatly missed but we take comfort knowing that she’s at peace with God now in heaven and that we’ll someday be reunited. 

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.