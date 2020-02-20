NEWPORT – Becca Jean Weaver, who unexpectedly passed away Feb. 18, 2020, after one short day with her family. Our little angel was born Feb. 17, 2020.

Though only here for less than 36 hours, she left a big impact on her parents, Mitchell and Hannah Weaver of Newport; sister, Abigail “Abby”; grandparents, Randy and Wanda Weaver of Detroit, grandparents, Douglas and Peggy Moore of Newport; as well as numerous other extended family members and friends.

She will be greatly missed but we take comfort knowing that she’s at peace with God now in heaven and that we’ll someday be reunited.

