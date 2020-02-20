WATERVILLE – Joyce L. (Gentry) Ricker, 79, passed away Feb. 17, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Skowhegan, where she had been a resident for the past two weeks. She was born May 20, 1940 in Pensacola, Fla., the daughter of Hubert and Lucille (Meeks) Gentry.

She attended schools in Pensacola and was employed for many years as a mail courier.

Joyce is survived by daughter, Donna King and husband Edward of Nantucket, Mass.; brothers, Hubert Gentry of Pensacola, Fla., Raymond Gentry and wife Ursula of Navarre, Fla., Albert Gentry and wife Marsha of Pensacola, Fla.; stepdaughter, Karen Woodard of Dexter; granddaughters, Mandy Perkins and husband Ryan of Madison, Carrie Campbell and partner Laurie Brophy of Waterville, Samantha Metcalf and husband Kyle, Jessica Jacobs and husband Marshall of Sangerville, two grandsons, Nathan Ricker of Portland, Ore., Dustin Trottier and wife Raven of Brewer; other grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her companion of 40 years, Joseph Bishop; son, Michael A. Ricker; brothers, John and David Gentry.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Redington-Fairview General Hospital and Cedar Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for all the care they gave to Joyce and her family.

A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Joyce’s memory to

Wounded Warrior Project

P.O. Box 758516

Topeka, KS 66675-8516

