EMBDEN – Karen C. Guillaume, 67, of Embden, passed away peacefully on Sunday Feb. 16, 2020 at her home.She was born Nov. 2, 1952 in Washington, D.C., the daughter of James K. Church and Jean Barker Church.For many years Karen worked for the federal government until her retirement in 1998.She loved sewing, quilting, and art and crafts. She also loved skiing downhill and her favorite color was red. Karen lived in Germany for 10 years over two different periods. She loved touring and visiting different places, she never met a person she didn’t like and she loved dogs. Besides her husband Ray, of 47 years of Embden; she leaves her children, Matthew Guillaume and his wife April of Elizabethtown, Ky., Allison Hilton and her husband Stephen of Westbrook; her seven grandchildren, Lilly, Mya, James, Braiden, Zackery, Miles, and Isaac; her sister, Kathy Render and her husband James of Myrtle Beach, S.C., her brother, James Church and his wife Susan of Belaire, Md.; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; and her aunt, Ruby Griffin.Visiting hours will be Sunday Feb. 23, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. at the St. Peters Catholic Church in Bingham.

