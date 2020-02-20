HARTLAND – Lawrence A. Shibles, 84, died peacefully on Feb. 18, 2020, at his home in Hartland.

He was born on July 14, 1935, in Dixmont, the son of the late George and Mildred (Braley) Shibles. He proudly served our country in the United States Army and married Donna White in 1957. They shared 55 and ½ years of marriage.

Lawrence was a hard worker his whole life doing construction, woolen mills, shoe shops and any odd job he could find. He was an avid hunter who never let the game wardens rest! His most successful year was 19 deer….not one with his tags on it. Some of his famous words were, “Take it outside, do you do that at your house, and what makes you think you can do that here?” He had a great sense of humor that he passed along to his family. He was an avid Trump supporter with more pictures of him on his refrigerator than his family.

He is survived by three children, Cheryl, Randy, and David and wife Christine; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary, Shirley, Susie and husband Earl, Willis and wife Carol and Allen and wife Marquita; several nieces and nephews; and a God given daughter, Jody Carr Trost.

He was predeceased by his parents; his loving wife, Donna; son Paul; great-grandson, Devin Dow; brother, Jerome; and his best dog friend, Jimmy.

A special thank you to the hospice workers, Karen, Katie, Bob and Sherrilyn. Your compassion and care was very much appreciated.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 21, at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Hartland.

