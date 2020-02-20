FAIRFIELD – Peter Joseph Dyer, 63, of Fairfield, passed away unexpectedly at his home, on Feb. 4, 2020. Peter was born on Aug. 19, 1956 in Fairfield, son of Frederick and Madeline (Tobey) Dyer.

Peter never married and never had any children, except for all the nephews and nieces and grandnephews and grandnieces who loved and looked up to him as “Uncle Pete”, who always doted on all of them as his own.

He worked at Huhtamaki in Fairfield for over 20 years. Prior to Pete working at the mill he was a construction worker for 20 years at Bill Mushero Foundation Company in Fairfield. No matter where Pete worked, he always had the reputation of being the hardest, most dedicated worker on his crew. Anyone who knew him loved him for his work ethic, quiet and pleasant demeanor, and his unwavering devotion to his family.

For decades, Peter looked after his grandmother, mother and father, assisting them in any way that was needed. He was truly a dedicated grandson, son, brother, uncle, friend and caretaker to all.

Peter was a Lawrence High School graduate, class of 1975, and a devoted “Bulldog” fan, especially when watching his brothers, nieces and nephews play for all Lawrence sports, especially football. As one of his nephews stated, “He loved watching the “DOGS” on a Friday night, he could give you a play by play of a football game 30 years ago and remembered them all”; that was Uncle Peter.

He loved outdoor activities and was proficient at kayaking and cross-country skiing, which he enjoyed doing with various family members. He also spent many hours snowshoeing and mountain biking. Peter was very well rounded in many different areas, a music and movie lover as well as an avid reader on many different subjects.

To family members Peter possessed many of the admirable qualities of his late grandfather, Robert Tobey, quiet yet forthright, hardworking, intelligent, lover of the outdoors, and family commitment, he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Peter was predeceased by his mother, Madeline Dyer.

He is survived by his loving father, Fred Dyer;

sister, Jane Moffitt and her husband Edward, of Stockton Springs and nieces, Sarah Moffitt of Stockton Springs, Aimee Moffitt-Mercer of Belfast, nephew, Caleb Moffitt and partner, Roberto Forleo of Portland; brother, Robert Dyer and his wife, Susanne of Benton and nephew, Kevin Dyer and his wife, Tammy of Clinton, grandnephews, Cody Grenier, Ryan Pelletier, grandniece, Kayla Duprey; nephew, Kelly Dyer and his wife Tanya of Fairfield, grandnephews, Kaden Dyer, Gage Ward, grandnieces, Alli Tully, Giselle and Gracelyn Dyer; nephew, Kasey Dyer and his wife Jenny of Sidney, grandnieces, Haylee and Lillyanne Dyer; sister, Nancy Simpson and her husband, Robert of Fairfield, niece, Jennifer Simpson of Fairfield, grandnephews, Dustin Simpson-Bragg, Davin Bolduc; nephew, Tobey R. Simpson and his wife Bodhi of Benton, grandnephew, Tobey J. Simpson, grandniece, Willow Simpson; brother, Ronald Dyer of Fairfield, niece, Tori Dyer of Bangor.

A celebration of Peter’s life will be held on Feb. 29, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Governor’s, 376 Main St., Waterville. A light lunch will be provided.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, Skowhegan.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made payable to

Lawrence High School

9 School Street

Fairfield, ME 04937

to create a Peter J. Dyer Memorial Athletic

Scholarship Fund.

Send questions/comments to the editors.