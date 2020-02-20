AUGUSTA – Phyllis Foss McQuarrie, 81, of Waterville and Madison, passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2020, after a short illness, at Maine General’s Comfort Care Unit at Glenridge in Augusta, while being lovingly cared for by her children. Her final days were spent surrounded by her beloved family and friends whom she had touched in so many ways throughout her memorable life.

Born on March 10, 1938, in Skowhegan, Phyllis was the sole child of Eunice Foss Brooks. A longtime resident of Madison, she was employed by MSAD #59, where she worked for 32 years as head baker at Madison Area High School until the time of her retirement.

In 2005, Phyllis moved to Seton Village Apartments in Waterville, where she enjoyed an active and spirited community of friends. In addition, she was a volunteer at the Muskie Center. She also enjoyed traveling, dinners, and outings with her friends, and her favorite pastimes of card playing and working out at the local gym.

Phyllis’s greatest pride was her family.

She is survived by her son, Steven J. McQuarrie of Zephyrhills, Fla., son, Michael J. McQuarrie and wife Dena of Farmingdale, daughter, Sharon Price and husband Shayne of Madison.

Phyllis’s love was limitless for her grandchildren, Chelsea Pharo of St. Petersburg, Fla., Mitchell McQuarrie of Vassalboro, and Megan McQuarrie of Boston, Mass. She also cherished and received much joy from her great-grandsons, Elliot and Maxson McQuarrie of Vassalboro and her “Floridian,” Jaxon Pharo of St. Petersburg, Fla.

Phyllis leaves her special cousin, Rose Nieman of Madison; and close, dear friend, Betty Michaud of Waterville.

She will also be greatly missed by her Seton Village family, where she was known for her generosity, compassion, kindness, humility, and wicked sense of humor. She will be remembered fondly as an original member of the Golden Girls and Gentlemen of Seton Village.

The family extends its heartfelt appreciation to the Comfort Care staff at Glenridge. Among the many angels there to care for Mom were the compassionate and skillful Jill Bixby and Jan Taylor, who really got our mother, and us. We are so grateful to them for taking this journey with us.

A graveside service will be held at the St. Sebastian Cemetery in Madison in the spring of 2020. Arrangements are by Giberson Funeral Home, LLC, 40 Maple St., Madison.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Madison and Bingham, Maine. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the online obituary and to share service and obituary information on social media please visit our website at www.gibersonfuneralhome.com

To support the vibrant community of Seton Village, memorial donation’s in Phyllis’s name may be made to:

Seton Village Apartments

1 Carver Street

Waterville, ME 04901

Send questions/comments to the editors.