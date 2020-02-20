WEST GARDINER – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Richard M. Danforth, 91, on Feb. 18, 2020. Richard was born on Sept. 11, 1928 to Merrill P. and Violet (Abbott) Danforth.He attended Gardiner schools, graduating from Gardiner High School in 1946.After high school, he joined the United States Army and proudly served both in the United States and Korea.Upon his return home, he married Jacqueline R. Hanson and they have spent over 70 years of happiness together.In 1950, Richard attended McAllister School of Embalming in New York City. After serving apprenticeships at Nealy Funeral Home in Old Town and Roberts Funeral Home in Richmond, he returned to Gardiner where, in a few years, he and his father purchased the Amesbury-White Funeral Home, which they ran for approximately 30 years. During this time, he also served on the board of directors of Gardiner Savings Institution until his retirement.He was a member of the Highland Avenue Methodist Church and served on the Audit Committee for several years.He was a 60 year member of the Herman Lodge #32 A.F. and A.M. serving as Master in 1962. He served as High Priest of Lebanon Royal Arch chapter #18 in 1957, Illustrious Master of Adoniram Council #12 Royal and Select Masters in 1964, Commander of Maine Trinity Commandery #1 in 1973, and served as Grand Commandery for several years. Dick also served or belong to many other Masonic bodies. He was a past patron and life member of Marion Chapter #63 Order of the Eastern Star and an honorary member of Queen Esther #10 of Hallowell.He was predeceased by his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Percy and Catherine (Wardwell) Hanson; siblings, Charles Goodspeed and his wife Maxine, Marjorie Moores-Dill and her husband Lincoln and Lois Nickel and a sister-in-law, Marion Danforth.He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jacqueline R. (Hanson) Danforth of West Gardiner; his son, Kenneth R. Danforth and his wife Marla of West Gardiner; a brother, Merrill A. Danforth of Gardiner; two grandchildren, Pamala Dixson and Nathan of Vienna and Richard A. Danforth of Pittston; two great-grandchildren, Alexander and Evan Dixson; as well as several nieces nephews and cousins.At his request there will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. at the Highland Avenue United Methodist Church, 31 Highland Ave., Gardner. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Oak Grove Cemetery, Gardiner. Arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta.Condolences, stories and photos may be shared through the funeral home website at: www.plummerfh.com In lieu of flowers, donations in Dick’s memory may be made to:Shriners Hospital for Children51 Blossom St.Boston, MA 02114

