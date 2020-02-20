PENNSYLVANIA – Rohan Sophia McCabe-Marley, 24, born October 14, 1995, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. Rohan graduated from Temple University with a degree in communication. She was intelligent, earning cum laude honors. She loved making jewelry, music, comedy, dancing and her rescue dog, Fletcher. The outdoors, the beach; and all that life offered her. Rohan’s passion was healing the earth, helping raise funds for Clean Water Action.

She is survived by her mother, Sarah Marley; father, Terrence McCabe Jr., and sister, Capri Shasta McCabe; fiancé, Doug Jurin along with her loving grandparents, Terrence and Lorraine McCabe Sr., Nancy and Don Robbins; niece of Francis “Pat” McCabe, Michael McCabeb, Bridget McCabe, Joseph and Sandra Marley and Martin Marley. She will be greatly missed by many cousins and friends.

Arrangements: Danjolell- Stigale Memorial Home of Aston, Pa.

Donations: In lieu of flowers donations in Rohan’s name can be made to the Michele Amendola

Dogs Home at:

www.dogshomepa.org

