AUGUSTA – Sharon E. Pearl, 68, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at her home with her loving son, Rick, by her side, following a brief battle with Brain Cancer. She was born in Augusta on Nov. 17, 1951 a daughter of the late Richard and Florence M. (Gilbert) Dostie.

Mrs. Pearl was a graduate of St. Augustine School and Cony High School and was a communicant of St. Augustine Catholic Church.

She had been employed by Cross Insurance for over 29 years, retiring in 2017. She previously worked at Fairfield Insurance.

Sharon loved gardening, candlepin bowling, trips to the ocean, knitting, summer boat rides, lobster rolls and couponing. Most of all, she adored her family.

Mrs. Pearl is survived by two sons, Richard H. Pearl and his wife Cynthia of Skowhegan and Shawn P. Pearl and his wife Denese of Kansas, a daughter, Angelica R. Pearl and her significant other, Kevin Downs of Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.; her sisters, Rosemarie Smith of Augusta and Tanya Hanson of South China, her adopted daughter, Destinee L. Pearl of Augusta; as well as several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

At her request, there will be no public visiting hours. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff of Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice and A Better Choice Home Care for the care and compassion they showed to Sharon and the family during her time in their care.

