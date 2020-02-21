AUGUSTA — Officials say about a dozen customers were without water after a main broke on Columbia Street Friday morning amid bone-chilling temperatures.

The break and subsequent flooding were reported around 7:30 a.m. in the area of 18 Columbia St., which runs parallel to State Street and is accessed from Union Street.

Greater Augusta Utility District General Manager Brian Tarbuck said crews were working to drain water from the area and gain access to the break. He said the break could be repaired by early Friday afternoon.

He said about a dozen houses are affected, but nearby state government buildings are fed through another pipe. The Wastewater Treatment Plant is currently without drinking water, Tarbuck said.

Tarbuck said the main that broke would be repaired part of a project that is out to bid on the utility district’s website. He said the pipe is “sub-standard” and has a history of breaking.

The pipe’s condition and cold weather, which Tarbuck said may have forced frost deeper into the road, were factors in Friday’s break. Temperatures started out well below zero Friday morning and hovered in the single digits by 9:30 a.m.

Augusta Police Department tweeted that traffic is impacted in the area of the break and to avoid using Columbia Street.

