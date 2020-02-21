Maine home sales and prices shot up in January, building on a hot December market that propelled 2019 figures to record levels.

Sales statewide rose nearly 27 percent, from 837 in January 2019 to 1,061 last month, Maine Listings reported Friday. And, the median sales price rose from $200,000 in January 2019 to $220,900 last month, an increase of 10.45 percent.

The number of sales marked a record for the month of January, said Tom Cole, president of the Maine Association of Realtors and managing broker of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate/The Masiello Group in Brunswick.

“We’re continuing to experience low supply and high demand, with buyers ready to purchase and waiting for homes to come onto the market,” Cole said.

The Maine figures exceeded the growth in the market nationally in percentage terms. Sales nationally rose 9.7 percent in January compared to the same month a year earlier and the median sales price increased 6.9 percent to $268,600. Regionally, sales in the Northeast increased 7.4 percent and the median sales price rose 11.5 percent to $312,100 in January 2020 compared to a year ago.

Among Maine’s counties, sales volume increased the most in percentage terms in Franklin County, where the number of homes sold grew 24.7 percent, from 97 units during the November 2018 to January 2019 quarter to 121 units during the November 2019 to January 2020 quarter. Sales e declined by 5 percent in Androscoggin County, where the number of units sold dropped from 277 in the November 2018 to January 2019 quarter to 263 during the most recent quarter. Median sales prices climbed the most in Somerset County, up 36.2 percent from $94,900 during the quarter in 2018-2019 to $129,50 during the same three months in 2019 to 2020, while prices dropped by 18.7 percent in Aroostook County, from $98,000 in the 2018 to 2019 quarter to $79,700 during the most recent three months.

Cumberland and York counties both posted solid gains in sales and sales prices.

In Cumberland County, 930 units changed hands during the November 2019 to January 2020 quarter, an increase of 15.4 percent over the 806 units sold in during the same period in 2018 to 2019, while the median sales price rose 8.3 percent between those two quarters, from $300,000 to $325,000. Sales in York County grew 10.3 percent, from 644 in November 2018 to January 2019 to 710 during the most recenter quarter, while the median sales price increased 6.5 percent, from $276,500 to $294,500 during those same time periods.

