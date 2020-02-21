We used to think vaccine-preventable diseases were things of the past; iron lungs, deafness from German measles, all gone. But instead, many diseases are roaring back, threatening the health and safety of our schools and communities. Much of this new vulnerability is because of vaccine hesitancy and rising anti-vaccine sentiment. Misinformation and fear should not put lives at risk. That’s why I support ensuring that children attending school are vaccinated.

Across the country, state after state has considered legislation to increase protections for public health. This last legislative session, Maine’s Legislature was one of the few that rose to the challenge and enacted a strong protective rule for our school children: If a child can receive vaccines to prevent illness, they must be inoculated in order to attend school.

I am proud of the legislators and citizens who stood up for our communities and secured this new protective rule. But, a well-funded group of fear mongering science-deniers, with resources from outside of Maine, have placed that new protection on the ballot.

Our state is now the only state in the country where vaccination requirements will be considered at the ballot box. This March, I encourage you to join me and Maine Families for Vaccines to ensure that our schools remain places where children are exposed to an education, and not preventable disease.

Vote no on Question 1.

Joan Sturmthal

Hallowell

