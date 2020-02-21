MADISON – Carlton R. Hayden, 89, went peacefully away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at his home in Madison with his wife of 70 years, Thresa and family by his side. He was born in Cornville, the son of Richard and Marion (Demo) Hayden.

He attended Madison schools where he graduated from Madison High School in 1949. From there, he went to work for Norwock Shoe in Skowhegan for 43 years until the factory closed. He worked very briefly for Solon Manufacturing and New Balance Shoe as a machinist technician.

Carlton was a farmer and man of many talents. He raised Hereford cattle for many years and liked to “fix” things. He was also instrumental in establishing the Childrens’ Barnyard at the Skowhegan Fair Grounds which he ran for 20 years. He and his wife, Thresa, had a real passion for hunting and fishing together. They did this as often as they could throughout their lifetime.

He enjoyed his family very much and will be missed terribly by his wife, Thresa of Madison; and his six children, Winnie of Canaan, Becky and husband Steve of Kensington, N.H., Zane of Madison, Cherry of Cornville, Valerie and husband Butch of Madison and Carla of Salem, N.H.; “Bumpa” will also be sadly missed by his 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; as well as two sisters, Pauline Coro and Arlene Johnson.

The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to Beacon Lite Hospice staff and Ann Marie for helping the family with Dad during this difficult time.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service and celebration of life Saturday, Feb. 22, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Carrabassett Masonic Hall in Canaan.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make a donation in Carlton’s memory to a charity of their choice.

