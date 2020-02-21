GARDINER – Lincoln George Luken “Luke”, 97, passed away on Feb. 12, 2020. He was called home by his commanding officer, Jesus Christ.

He was born in New York City on Oct. 3, 1922 to the late Stephen and Julia (Martin) Luken. The family moved soon after his birth to Ridgefield Park, N.J. where he graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1941. He immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was a World War II and Korean War veteran.

While stationed at Brunswick Naval Air Station during World War II, he met Mary Catherine Gingrow. They were married in July of 1945 and were married for 42 years. They settled in her hometown of Gardiner where they raised their six children.

After the war, Luke went to work for Remington Rand Corporation. When Remington Rand relocated their operations to Massachusetts, Luke and two other colleagues formed their own company, Central Maine Business Machines in Augusta. He retired from this company in 1990.

Luke had many interests and hobbies throughout his lifetime. He enjoyed sketching and painting, but his true passion was photography. He was active in many community organizations including the Gardiner Planning Board, School Board, youth and sports groups, and helped form a drum and bugle corps in the 1950s which marched in many holiday parades throughout Maine. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 4, the VFW, and Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of St. Joseph’s Church in Gardiner.

Luken was predeceased by his parents, Julia and Stephen Luken; his former wife, Catherine Luken; his brother, Warren S. Luken; son, Peter and daughter, Katrina; two grandsons, Michael D. Luken and Brandon G. Fish.

He is survived by his daughters, Stephanie and her husband, Thomas Fullam of Augusta, Anne Fish of South Portland and Margo Luken of Portland, sons, David and his wife Joyce of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Mark and his wife Cheryl of West Gardiner, his sister-in-law, Eugenia Luken of Round Rock, Texas; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Also surviving are his eight grandchildren, Sarah and her husband Steve Day, Matthew and his wife Nikki Johnston, Nathan Fullam and his partner Christina Parks, Melissa and her husband James Callaway, Meghan and her husband Brandyn Harper, Isaac Luken and his fiancée Hannah Peabody, and Hannah and Ellie Luken. Lincoln also had six wonderful great-grandchildren, Ian Johnston, Carolyn Day, Ezri and Brantley Harper, and Emerson and Wyatt Callaway. He is also survived by his close friend and neighbor, Anne Cough.

The family would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff of Maine General Rehabilitation/Long Term Care, Glenridge, for their kindness, enthusiasm, encouragement, and involvement in making Lincoln’s end of life interesting and enjoyable. The family also appreciates the fine care provided by Maine General Hospice.

There will be a funeral Mass and burial later in the spring.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

