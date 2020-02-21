Morning Sentinel photographer Michael G. Seamans recently won Photographer of the Year in the Monthly News Clips Contest sponsored by the National Press Photographers Association.
It’s a year-long contest in which a newspaper photographer submits up to 12 entries per month in any or all of the categories: general news, spot news, single feature, multiple feature, sports feature, sports action, and portrait.
Here is a slideshow of the award-winning photos included in the submission.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine Feb. 21 police police
-
Local & State
Photographer of the Year gallery: Michael G. Seamans
-
Nation & World
Weinstein rape trial jury indicates it is split on most serious counts
-
Varsity Maine
Sidelines: It’s another deep run for Winthrop boys basketball team
-
Politics
Trump minimizes intelligence experts’ warnings on Russian interference