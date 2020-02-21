Morning Sentinel photographer Michael G. Seamans recently won Photographer of the Year in the Monthly News Clips Contest sponsored by the National Press Photographers Association.

It’s a year-long contest in which a newspaper photographer submits up to 12 entries per month in any or all of the categories: general news, spot news, single feature, multiple feature, sports feature, sports action, and portrait.

Here is a slideshow of the award-winning photos included in the submission.

Shawn Quimby, future brother-in-law of the man who lost his life in a structure fire on North Road in Anson, Maine late Wednesday night, tries to find comfort with a friend's dog on North Road in Anson on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Morning Sentinel photo by Michael G. Seamans

 

