Morning Sentinel photographer Michael G. Seamans recently won Photographer of the Year in the Monthly News Clips Contest sponsored by the National Press Photographers Association.

It’s a year-long contest in which a newspaper photographer submits up to 12 entries per month in any or all of the categories: general news, spot news, single feature, multiple feature, sports feature, sports action, and portrait.

Here is a slideshow of the award-winning photos included in the submission.

