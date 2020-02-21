BELFAST — Sharon Carrillo, the mother convicted of murdering her 10-year-old daughter in a shocking case that sparked reforms of Maine’s child protection system, is facing the possibility of decades in prison at a sentencing hearing Friday morning.

Carrillo is scheduled to be sentenced for her role in the killing of Marissa Kennedy, whose battered body was found in the family’s home in Stockton Springs in 2018.

Carrillo and her estranged husband, Julio Carrillo, maintained the death was an accident. However, prosecutors presented evidence of systematic beatings and neglect that they said amounted to torture, and the state medical examiner testified that the girl’s heart eventually “gave out” from the chronic stress, injuries and infections caused by months of abuse.

Julio Carrillo pleaded guilty to murder and is serving a 55-year sentence.

Sharon Carrillo’s attorney argued that she was also a victim of her husband, who beat and manipulated her, and that she was not criminally responsible for causing Marissa’s death, in part because she lacked the intellectual capacity to stand up to Julio Carrillo. Following an emotional trial filled with graphic evidence, a jury found her guilty in December of depraved indifference murder.

The 35-year-old mother of three surviving children – including a boy she gave birth to after her arrest – faces 25 years to life in prison. Prosecutors have said they will seek a life sentence.

The sentencing hearing is expected to begin at 11 a.m.

This story will be updated.

