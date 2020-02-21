The West Gardiner Service Plaza, accessible to both Interstates 95 and 295, was closed down Friday around 5 p.m., after a water main break was reported.
The service plaza has a 24-hour gas station and a charging station for electric vehicles. It also has restaurants and a convenience store inside, including Burger King and Z-Market, which are open 24 hours a day.
By 8 p.m., the Maine Turnpike Authority announced that fuel was available, but all other services at the plaza remained closed because of the water main break.
