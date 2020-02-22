HAYS, Kan. — Moyan Lilly, of Augusta, graduated from Fort Hays State University at the end of the 2019 fall semester with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology.
A total of 921 students completed associate, bachelor’s or graduate degrees at Fort Hays State in the fall 2019 semester.
The university does not release the lists of undergraduate and graduate degrees until transcripts have been verified as having met all requirements for graduation.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Palaver Strings seeks proposals for visual artist
-
Community
River Arts seeks work for upcoming ‘Storm’ exhibition
-
Varsity Maine
Podcast: Center Court, Day 7
-
Local & State
Water main break closes most services at West Gardiner service plaza
-
Local & State
James Banks, longtime Portland school board member and savior of the Expo, dies at 80