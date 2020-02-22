HAYS, Kan. — Moyan Lilly, of Augusta, graduated from Fort Hays State University at the end of the 2019 fall semester with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology.

A total of 921 students completed associate, bachelor’s or graduate degrees at Fort Hays State in the fall 2019 semester.

The university does not release the lists of undergraduate and graduate degrees until transcripts have been verified as having met all requirements for graduation.

