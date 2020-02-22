AUGUSTA – Donald Earle Tracy of Farmingdale, passed away on Feb. 19, 2020 at the hospice unit of the Togus Veteran’s Hospital from complications of heart disease. Donald was born to Aauria and Earle Tracy on July 2, 1932 in Gardiner.

Donald gradated from Gardiner Area High School in 1952 and soon after married his high school sweetheart, Dolores Goggin of Randolph.

Dad joined the Army and served during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged. He was a member of the local and national Jaycees, Masonic Herman Lodge #32, Spotsmans Club Of America and the American Legion Post 4. He retired as superintendent of the Gardiner Water District. Prior to working there he worked for many years for E.J. Prescott, the U.S. Post Office, and Bath Iron Works.

After his retirement, Don and Dee spent many winters in Myrtle Beach where they made many friends and enjoyed chasing the little white ball. Dad also enjoyed wood-working and collecting coins and stamps.

He is predeceased by his parents; and siblings, Robert and Norman Tracy, sister Gladys Huard; and son Bradley.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Dolores; son, Timothy and wife Terry of Litchfield, daughter, Julie Cotnoir and husband Christopher of Gardiner, daughter, Brenda Guilmette of Gardiner, and daughter, Shari Manning of Pittston; grandchildren, Tara Tracy and husband Brian Chamberlin, Todd Tracy, Patrick Cotnoir, Jeremy Cotnoir and wife Sara, Jacob Cotnoir, Nathan Cotnoir, Eric Guilmette, Daniel Guilmette and wife Karen, and Jennifer and Erica Manning; great-grandchildren he adored, Aiden Tracy, Liam Chamberlin; Skye, Ella, Quinn, Taylor, Colby, and Ethan Cotnoir; Justin, Domenic, Hunter, and Emma Guilmette; Isabella and Sawyer Guilmette; and Jaxson Hadley.

The family would like to thank staff of the Togus Special Care Unit and the Hospice Unit for their loving and compassionate care of our Dad.

Upon his request, there will be no visitation or services at this time.

