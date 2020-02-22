AUGUSTA – Robert “Bob” Irving Curran, of Augusta, died on Feb. 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by family and friends, his “granddogs” Behr and Faith, and “grandcat” Jasper. Following a short battle with heart disease and a series of strokes, he is now at home with God and reunited with his wife, Sara “Sally” (Hall) Curran, who predeceased him in 2012.

Bob was born Dec. 13, 1934 in Milo, ninth of 11 children of William Jeffrey and Nellie (Thompson) Curran. He graduated from Milo High School and then went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in education, majoring in math and science, from the University of Maine at Orono. He later earned a master’s degree in school administration and law.

His career was wide and varied, including caddying at a golf course, working at a local garage, raking blueberries, retailing, marketing electric wheelchairs, owning/operating a ski slope, served in the Army National Guard as a trainer in field artillery for 13 years, but he spent the majority of his professional years in education about which he was most passionate.

He taught school at Deer Isle: Stonington, went on to become a teaching principal at Walker High School, Liberty, teaching six classes, administering a K-12 program, supervising two, one-room, schools. It was here that he met his future wife.

He later became principal at Rockport High School, serving variously as both assistant principal and principal at Camden-Rockport High School after the merger. He went on from there to work in the Camden-Rockport superintendent’s office in the role of Change Agent in the emerging SAD movement and implemented Adult and Community Education for the Midcoast area. In conjunction with the state, he was instrumental in instituting health insurance benefits for teachers.

He next moved to the Maine Department of Education in Augusta, creating the statewide Adult and Community Education Program. In 1989, he received the Gerald Levasseur Award which is given to an individual (citizen of Maine) who has performed unusual and outstanding work in the field of Adult and Community Education. During this time, he also served as advisor to the Canadian National Community Education Convention and conducted training programs in Nova Scotia. Additionally, Bob worked with Maine Partners of America, serving as its secretary and assisting in the development of educational projects in Rio Grande do Norte including site development, school construction, implementation of curriculum and upgrading textbooks. He served as board chair of Wilordon Academy, Winthrop, and, after retirement, was an executive board member of the Monmouth Area Credit Union and substitute teacher in multiple school districts.

Throughout his life, he was active in United Methodist Churches, bringing financial and building expertise. He also enjoyed organizing church trips to the Sight and Sound Theaters in Pennsylvania. His church families included Rockport, Winthrop, Waldoboro, Randolph, Wayne, Augusta, and, at his death, he was a member of the Aldersgate UMC of Rockland, where he served as auditor and had recently been elected chair of finance.

His community activities included volunteer work at the State Museum, Norlands, the Town of Manchester, Wiscasset Narrow Gauge Railway, advocacy for the spiritual, emotional and physical needs of El Buen Pastor, a church outside of Managua, Nicaragua, and continuous involvement in local historical societies.

He excelled with numbers, calculating mileage, knowing all the back roads, telling stories, laughter, working collaboratively on projects, imparting wisdom and never tired of being a teacher.

Bob enjoyed golfing, practical jokes, reading, traveling, listening to music, watching television, taking naps, working outdoors on a variety of projects and spending time with family and friends. He particularly enjoyed watching his great-grandchildren, with whom he lived, learn and grow. Growing up in a large, tight-knit family, he cherished relationships with siblings and their children to the end of his life.

He is predeceased by his siblings, William J. Curran Jr., Alice McDonough, Helen Martell, Hazel Curtin, Mary Fullerton and John Curran.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Curran of Augusta; granddaughter, Katrina Brown of Augusta; great-grandchildren, Tyson and Natalia Brown of Augusta; sisters, Elizabeth “Betty” Ardini of Portsmouth, N.H., Patricia Perkins of Waterville, twin sisters, Josephine and Jacqueline Curran of Thomaston, sister-in-law, Pat Curran of Westfield, Mass.; and a multitude of nieces and nephews with love and affection for each; as well as special friends, Lynn and Don Sweeney of Manchester.

Family and friends wish to express their sincere gratitude to Interim Home Care and Maine General Home Care and Hospice for their genuine concern and excellent care, for both Bob and caregivers, along this difficult journey. Thanks are also extended to Bryanna Emery, Bob Emery and Sharon Jameson for their loving presence and care.

Visiting hours will be at the Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 15 Wesley Lane, Rockland, on Friday, March 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at Green Street United Methodist Church, 13 Green Street, Augusta, on Saturday, March 7 at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Kristin White, Rev. Linda Campbell-Marshall and Pastor Jennifer Curran co-officiating.

Immediately after the service, the family invites you to a reception downstairs in the fellowship hall. A graveside committal will take place in the spring.

Due to family allergies, the family requests no flowers.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church Street, Augusta. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

WWFF Railway Museum

P.O. Box 242

Alna, ME 04535

and/or

Aldersgate United Methodist Church

15 Wesley Lane

Rockland, ME 04841

