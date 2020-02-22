WATERVILLE – Walter S. Hacik, 89, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Woodlands Senior Living Center, Waterville.

Walter was born on Sept. 22, 1930, to the parents of John and Anna Hacik.

He graduated from North Plainfield High School, New Jersey in 1949.

Walter was drafted into the Army in 1951; he was discharged in 1953; after two years of serving his country. During Walter’s time in the service, he was stationed in Germany.

He was self-employed for most of his early career. He was an architect and builder before he decided to move to Maine from New Jersey to own and operate a chicken farm in Freedom. He later moved to Troy, where he got his broker’s license and sold real estate.

Walter lived with his wife, Lois, for 53 years until she passed in 2018. Walter had a twin brother that passed away several years prior to his wife’s passing.

Walter is survived by his brother, Robert and his sister, Anna.

A memorial service will be held on March 28, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 36 Cool St., Waterville, ME, 04901.

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral and Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield, Maine.

