River Arts in Damariscotta invites artists to submit work for the juror’s selection for the upcoming exhibition “Storm.” John David O’Shaughnessy will be the juror for this open show. The deadline for delivering work to the gallery is 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, according to a news release from the gallery.

O’Shaughnessy received his bachelors’ degree in Fine Art Painting from Massachusetts College of Art. He has developed his eye over the years through work in fabric design, window display and product design. His recent works concentrate on an intuitive translation of nature pulled fresh from the ocean, skies, lakes, or mountainsides.

He can often be found painting seascapes directly from life in all shifts of weather along the coast of Maine. O’Shaughnessy teaches drawing, painting and printmaking at the Currier Museum of Art along with other venues. A member of Ogunquit Art Association in Maine, he also shows his paintings in galleries throughout Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Artists are invited to interpret the theme “Storm” in representational or abstract styles using any medium including, but not limited to, painting, drawing, sculpture, fabric, photography, printmaking and ceramics. All works must be gallery ready and securely wired for hanging.

Artists can submit up to three works for the juror. Fee for entry per artist is $15 for River Arts’ members and $25 for nonmembers. All works must be for sale and River Arts retains 35% commission on sold artwork. Notification of accepted works will be emailed to all submitting artists by Wednesday, March 11.

The opening reception for “Storm” will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 14. This show runs until April 11, at River Arts, 241 U.S. Route 1 (north).

For more information, call the gallery at 563-1507.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: