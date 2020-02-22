Unity College and the University of Maine at Augusta announced this past week they had earned the 2020-2021 “Military Friendly School” designation.

Institutions earning the designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,000 schools participated in the 2020-2021 survey, with 695 earning the designation, according to new releases from the colleges.

The 2020-­2021 “Military Friendly Schools” list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at militaryfriendly.com.

Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

Lovejoy Health Center welcomes Brandy LeClair

ALBION — The staff at Lovejoy Health Center recently welcomed Brandy LeClair, clinical social worker, to the practice this winter. With the addition of LeClair to the team, the practice is expanding its counseling services so patients have the opportunity to work on issues such as managing a chronic condition and other life stressors and crises right at the health center. LeClair brings experience in outpatient, community and residential social work.

LeClair obtained both her undergraduate and graduate degrees in social work at the University of Southern Maine. Her areas of expertise include children and adolescent individual and group therapy.

She will join clinical social worker Deb Daigle as well as physicians Dean Chamberlain and David Austin, physician assistant Bobby Keith, family nurse practitioners Kaitlynn Read and Keiko Kurita, and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner Marta Hall.

Thomas College Board of Trustees welcomes two new members

WATERVILLE — Thomas College welcomes two new dynamic board members to its Board of Trustees. Both alumni of the college, Holly Ferguson is a principal at Albin, Randall & Bennett in Portland and Robin Goodwin is CEO of The Montalvo Corporation in Gorham.

“We are so excited to have these two additions to the Board of Trustees,” said Thomas College President Laurie G. Lachance. “Holly and Robin are both respected professionals in their field and will be a dynamic addition to our already distinguished Board of Trustee members.”

Ferguson is a Certified Public Accountant and earned both her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Thomas College. She serves as treasurer of the Board of Directors of the Manufacturers Association of Maine. Ferguson resides in Yarmouth with her husband and children.

Goodwin has had a distinguished career in finance, manufacturing and technology — starting his career at Digital Equipment Corporation, then National Semiconductor, next Fairchild Semiconductor and he now serves as the CEO of Montalvo Corporation in Gorham.

Goodwin earned his undergraduate degree from Northeastern University in 1983 and his Master of Business Administration from Thomas College in 1990, served as an adjunct professor in Thomas’s MBA and undergraduates programs in 2013, and serves on the Advisory Council of the Harold Alfond Institute for Business Innovation. Goodwin also serves as chairperson of the Manufacturers Association of Maine. Goodwin resides in Pittston with his wife Sharon.

Compiled from submitted news releases. For more business briefs, visit CentralMaine.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »