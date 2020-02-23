Sen. Susan Collins recently voted to acquit Donald Trump. She stated that she thought the president had learned his lesson.

Since then, The Donald has banished and attacked a Purple Heart veteran. He has pressured the Justice Department to lower the sentence of a convicted felon, Roger Stone. He has also verbally trashed members of Congress, from both parties, calling these elected officials sleazebags, criminals and other crass names.

I don’t think the president has learned a lesson. But I have. This Democrat will no longer vote for Susan Collins.

Robert Nazlian

Augusta

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »