Sen. Susan Collins recently voted to acquit Donald Trump. She stated that she thought the president had learned his lesson.
Since then, The Donald has banished and attacked a Purple Heart veteran. He has pressured the Justice Department to lower the sentence of a convicted felon, Roger Stone. He has also verbally trashed members of Congress, from both parties, calling these elected officials sleazebags, criminals and other crass names.
I don’t think the president has learned a lesson. But I have. This Democrat will no longer vote for Susan Collins.
Robert Nazlian
Augusta
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
Our View: Listen to those who remember life before vaccines
-
Opinion
Vote Romney, not Trump, in primary
-
Letters to the Editor
Repeal blanket use of military force
-
Opinion
Mainers want bold action on climate
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Feb. 23
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.