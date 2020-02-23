A lawless president and a lawless attorney general disgrace and dishonor the offices they hold. This country is sliding down a dangerous path while we shake our heads and utter words of outrage and dismay.

Nothing changes as long as the spineless Republican Senate complains privately while publicly marching in lockstep.

 

George Hite

Sidney

