Readfield U will help residents and people from neighboring communities get through the tail end of winter. Residents of Readfield will share their skills and knowledge in free classes and get-togethers through the month of March, according to a news release from Maggie Edmondson.

The free classes will range from learning about Lyme disease to trying a hand at playing the ukulele, from talks about local history and far-flung travel to techniques for solving the N.Y. Times crossword puzzle.

This is neighbors getting to know neighbors and their community better, and learning something new along the way. While all classes will be held in Readfield, people from neighboring communities are welcome. Apart from the classes, there will be a family games night and two community potluck suppers — one celebrating Maine’s Bicentennial on March 14, and one at the end of the month to celebrate the fun of Readfield U.

Many elements of the community have come together to make this month-long program happen. Readfield’s Age-Friendly Committee and Community Library joined by other interested community members have done the planning, the Masonic Lodge, United Methodist Church, Town Hall, Library, Kents Hill School and Maranacook High School will provide spaces for the events.

READFIELD U SCHEDULE:

• “A Story to Tell” with Donna McGibney is a series of writing workshops to help participants tell the story of their own life or the lives of loved ones; for those 18 and older. Class will meet from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, March 2, March 9, March 16, and possibly March 23, at Readfield United Methodist Church, 1564 Main St.

• “How Did You Become You?” with Amy Gove will focus on getting started with Geneaology. This is not a series, but a beginning genealogy class offered once each week for those 8 and older. Participants will meet from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays, March 3 and 17, and from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, March 10 and 24, at the Lafayette Lodge 48 A.F. & A.M., 1138 Main St., above the Post Office.

• “Tales of the S. Pacific: A Sailing Adventure to the Kingdom of Tonga” with Henry and Darcy Whittemore will focus on storytelling in words and pictures for all ages. Class will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 6:30-8 p.m., the Lafayette Lodge 48 A.F. & A.M.

• “Knitting — Intro to the Basics” with Joan Wiebe is for those 12 and older. Class will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays, March 4, 11, 18 and 25, depending on interest, at the Readfield United Methodist Church.

• “Immigration in Central Maine” with Chris Myers Asch, is for teenagers and older. Class will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Readfield United Methodist Church.

• “The Readfield Union Meeting House: A History” by Marius Peladeau and John Perry. Told in words and pictures for those upper elementary school age and old. The talk will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Lafayette Lodge 48 A.F. & A.M.

• “Travels in Alaska and the Yukon” with Rob and Deb Peale, for ages old enough and young enough to be interested. Class will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Lafayette Lodge 48 A.F. & A.M.

• “Mah Jongg for Beginners” with Nancy Martin, for adults, will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 10, 17 and 24, at the Readfield United Methodist Church.

• “How to Solve the New York Times Crossword Puzzle” with Mary Denison, any age interested, will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Readfield Community Library, 1151 Main St.

• “What You Should Know About Lyme” by Sandra J. Picard FNP-BC, for adults, will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Lafayette Lodge 48 A.F. & A.M.

• Maine Bicentennial Celebration Potluck Supper for all ages will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Kents Hill School, 1614 Main St., Kents Hill (watch for parking signs).

• Exploring Wabanaki/Maine History, a participatory workshop on colonization and its effects on the Indigenous Peoples of Maine for Maine-Wabanaki REACH teens and adults, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Asa Gile Hall (second floor), 8 Old Kents Hill Road, in Readfield.

• “The history of the Dr. Samuel H. Currier family and their home, the current Readfield Community Library” by Dale Potter-Clark will be told in words and pictures for adults. It will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the Lafayette Lodge 48 A.F. & A.M.

• “Crisis on the Border” by Steve and Molly Saunders will be told in words and pictures and geared toward adults, but all welcome. The event will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Lafayette Lodge 48 A.F. & A.M.

• “Readfield Family Games Night,” sponsored by RES After School Programs with Nancy Moorman, is for all ages. The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 20, Readfield Elementary School gymnasium, 84 South Road.

• “You Can Uke: Getting Started with Soprano Ukulele” with Justine Fontes will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Readfield United Methodist Church. The program is best for people with some musical experience, any age interested.

• “Maine Wildflowers” by John and Marianne Perry will be told in words and pictures for all ages. The talk will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at the Lafayette Lodge 48 A.F. & A.M.

• Readfield U Celebration Potluck is set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Maranacook Community High School, 2250 Millard Harrison Drive, with snow date of Sunday, March 29.

For the full schedule of classes and events, or more information, visit readfieldu.org, or email [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: