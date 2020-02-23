When Republicans of Maine vote in the presidential primary in March, write-in for president: Mitt Romney, 1255 State Street, Salt Lake City, Utah 84138. Romney has respect for our Constitution, laws, Bill of Rights, and the citizens of America.

President Trump appears to have no respect for any of those. He believes in one-man rule — his.

Trump has given his gang in the House, Senate and White House the order: To the rear march, back to the 1920s and 1930s.

Most Americans today would prefer a president to give a different order: Forward march to the future.

Linwood Butterfield

Augusta

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »