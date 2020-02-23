A Wiscasset man is the latest casualty in a string of snowmobile crashes that have killed three people since Friday and a total of seven people since Jan. 19.

Cpl. John MacDonald, spokesman for the Maine Warden Service, issued a news release that said 59-year-old Gregory Lemar of Wiscasset was operating a late-model Arctic Cat 800 snowmobile on Sunday evening when it hit a pressure ridge on Moosehead Lake while traveling at a high rate of speed.

Lemar’s wife, Wanda Lemar, was following her husband around 5 p.m. when he crashed his sled southeast of Hogback Island. Other snowmobilers who were in the vicinity of the crash tried to render aid as did members of the Rockwood Fire and Rescue department, but Gregory Lemar, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the crash site.

The crash took place about 5 miles from Rockwood Village. Lemar’s body was transported to the Lary Funeral Home in Greenville for examination.

There was a fatal snowmobile crash on Moosehead Lake on Jan. 19. MacDonald said there have been seven fatal snowmobile accidents this winter in Maine, including two that were reported Friday.

Over the last 10 years, an average of six people die each year in snowmobile-related incidents.

About 75,000 resident and nonresident snowmobile registrations are issued annually in the state.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: