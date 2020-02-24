Since coming to Maine just about 12 years ago, I’ve visited many churches, some small in size, both buildings and congregations, as well as large, ornate buildings and large congregations.
One of the most inspiring churches was the Episcopal Church in Portland. With its inward and outward beauty provided by many artisans, one could feel the warm spirit of beauty and love.
Since our visit was in conjunction with one of our senior trips of the Maine Senior College, we were treated to the many faces of the church. The organist who had been with the church over 20 years showed the expertise and workings of both the main organ in the sanctuary as well as the smaller organ in the chapel.
After we had a very thorough view of and explanation of the history of the church, our group got together and sang “Amazing Grace.”
Thinking back, I often wonder how many of the sanctuaries looked years ago when they were bustling with full congregations that often overflowed with visitors and friends during all the Christmas and Easter holy days.
Times are a-changing!
Nira O’Connor
Augusta
