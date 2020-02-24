AUBURN — Police are investigating a shooting at 730 Center St.

Auburn police released a statement about 6 a.m. Monday that they were investigating a shooting in the Auburn Plaza. The call came around midnight.

The initial statement did not report any injuries but medical supplies were seen Monday morning in the parking lot.

The investigation also includes a robbery, according to WGME.

State police is assisting the investigation — which is spread over a wide area in the parking lot.

All the parties involved have been identified, according to the Auburn police statement. They say there is no threat to the public.

“The businesses located in the Auburn Plaza will be open today, although traffic and parking will be restricted for the next several hours,” according to the statement published about 6 a.m. At 7:45 a.m., Center Street traffic was unrestricted.

This story will be updated.

