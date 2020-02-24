Midcoast Youth Theater will produce “Doctor Dolittle,” a musical set to open May 14-17 in Crooker Theater at Brunswick High School, 116 Maquoit Road, in Brunswick.

The famous doctor lights up the stage in this magical tale of adventure, unlikely friendships and talking animals. This is the classic tale of love and kindness told through the adventures of an eccentric Doctor Dolittle who finds out he is able to communicate with animals.

Auditions for anyone age 5 (in kindergarten) and older are set for Saturday, Feb. 29, at Mid-Coast Presbyterian Church, 84 Main St., in Topsham.

Specific age groups and role audition time slots can be found on the website and Facebook page. Tammy Verreault is the director, and Courtney Babbidge is the musical director.

“Doctor Dolittle” is based on The Doctor Dolittle Stories by Hugh Lofting and the Twentieth Century Fox film, with book, music and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse.

For more information, visit midcoastyouththeater.org or email [email protected].

