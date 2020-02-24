The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce has announced that the David Robie Memorial Scholarship application is available.

The chamber funds this scholarship with the proceeds from the chamber’s Seth Wescott Scholarship Golf Classic held at Sugarloaf in September every year. The support from tournament sponsors, players and volunteers who participate makes the scholarships possible.

The purpose of the David Robie Memorial Scholarship Program is to encourage continuing and/or higher education for Franklin County residents through financial assistance. Scholarships are open to any resident of Franklin County who has resided in the county for at least the prior 12 months. All instructions are included on the application.

To apply, visit bcms-files.s3.amazonaws.com. Applicants need to print the application, complete it and submit it with the other required items to the chamber office no later than noon Friday, April 24.

The next FCCOC/Seth Wescott Scholarship Golf Classic will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, at the Sugarloaf Golf Course.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: