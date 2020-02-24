NEW VINEYARD — About 20 firefighters from several towns responded Monday morning to a report of a structure fire with roof on fire at the Maine Wood Turning/Maine Wood Concepts mill on Route 27.
When firefighters arrived there was a couple of sparks that created a small fire in a roof-mounted, metal sawdust silo, acting Farmington Fire Rescue Chief Tim Hardy said. He was the first to arrive on the scene of the fire reported at 7:26 a.m.
Firefighters went up in Farmington’s Tower 3 and extinguished the small fire and made sure the fire was out, Hardy said.
There was no reportable damage at the mill complex, he said.
Besides Farmington, firefighters also responded from the departments of New Vineyard, Industry, Kingfield, New Portland, Strong, Temple, NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel also responded.
