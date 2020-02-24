A 29-year-old Pennsylvania man missing since Thursday has been found and is safe, police said.

“Thomas Hackett, 29, of Pennsylvania has been located. Knox County Deputies are speaking with him currently to complete the investigation into his disappearance since Thursday,” Knox County Sheriff Tim Carroll said Monday night. “Thank you all for your assistance. It is good to report a positive outcome.”

No additional details have been released.

Hackett was last seen Thursday at a Walmart in Pennsylvania. His car was found at a relative’s home on Hendrickson Point Road in Owls Head on Saturday and his disappearance was reported to police.

The sheriff’s office began investigating a missing person complaint in Owls Head at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The report came into the Knox County Regional Communications Center stating that family members arrived at another family’s vacant residence in Owls Head and found Hackett’s vehicle in the driveway.

Hackett’s relationship with the family recently became troubled and they were not expecting his vehicle to be there. When deputies arrived, they found writings on the exterior of the residence that raised concerns about Hackett’s well-being.

Deputies checked further around the property and found a single set of footprints leading to the water, where a pair of shoes and food were left on the rocks near the water’s edge.

The Maine Marine Patrol was immediately notified and requested to assist in the search. In discussion with the family members there, Hackett was reported to be very upset by recent events concerning his family and they feared he might harm himself.

Knox County deputies and the Maine Marine Patrol searched the area around the residence Saturday afternoon, along the shore and across to Sheep Island by foot, boat and air until it was dark. Deputy Chris Taylor spoke with family members and neighbors to investigate further.

Sunday morning, efforts had been put in place for the Maine Marine Patrol personnel, airplane, boats and Maine State Police dive team to assist in the search.

The sheriff’s office also received information that an unknown person was seen late Friday afternoon in a kayak between the Owls Head shore, Sheep Island, and north toward the Owls Head Lighthouse.

Search efforts continued with additional help from Owls Head Fire Department and Rockland Fire Department throughout the day.

