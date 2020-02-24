Vaccines were not available almost 100 years ago when my mother’s beloved older sister died from complications of meningitis; the loss of a child forever changes the life of a family, and it did ours, into the next generation.

Vaccines were not available when my aunt’s closest friend contracted polio; she recovered but spent most of the rest of her long life using a leg brace.

Vaccines were not available when I was a young child. The mothers in our neighborhood watched all the children for signs of fever or rashes, doing their very best to protect us against measles, mumps, pertussis, rubella and other childhood diseases. They knew how dangerous those diseases could be. They were thrilled when the polio vaccine became available in our schools.

On March 3, all registered Maine voters — independents, Democrats and Republicans — have an opportunity to protect the public’s health, especially our children, by voting no on Question 1. Science tells us that vaccines save lives. Maine’s current vaccine law protects children from preventable diseases, which also protects adults with compromised immunity. Let’s all get out to vote to keep our vaccine law in place, and to assure a future that remains safe from these preventable diseases — no measles, no mumps, no polio.

Vote in person on March 3, or vote early or absentee until the end of the week before, but please vote — and vote no on Question 1.

Judith Feinstein

Hallowell

