Veterans Administration Volunteer Services at Togus hospital for veterans in Chelsea will sponsor the annual Veterans Creative Arts Festival starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, in the VA Theater in Building 210 at Togus. Veterans can create pieces of art, creative writing, dance, drama or music to be showcased.

The winners of each category goes on to the national level. A storm date is set for Thursday, Feb. 27.

The organization is an ongoing program that provides for the comfort of the patients. Funds are used for such things as canteen books, Christmas parties, pizza parties, beano, barbecues, to provide free coffee and newspapers in all the waiting rooms.

The largest portion of the funds are used for providing comfort items/toiletries to the veterans who are hospitalized at Togus. The organization purchases or receives donations of hotel-sized items such as shampoo, lotion, body wash, toothpaste, toothbrush, shaving cream, etc. and distributes these items accordingly.

Also, the Heroes Honor Ball was recently held at T & B’s Celebration Center in Skowhegan to raise funds for the organization. This event was sponsored by Tiara Nile, Mrs. New Vineyard, who is a participant in the upcoming Mrs. Maine America Pageant to be held on April 11 in Portland. Nile presented a check for $710 for VAVS Program.

For more information about the festival, call Courtney Oliver at 623-8411, ext. 4589.

