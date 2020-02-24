ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Kate McCowan, of Winslow, was one of more than 60 student dancers to grace the Empie Theatre stage during an evening of ballet, contemporary dance, tap and jazz. Muhlenberg College’s Master Choreographers performances, held Feb. 6-8, showcased new dance works by critically acclaimed guest artists and faculty.

This season’s concert featured works by two internationally acclaimed guest artists: Bill Evans and Yoshito Sakuraba, award-winning choreographer and founding artistic director of Abarukas dance company.

Featured Muhlenberg faculty choreographers included Heidi Cruz-Austin, Pennsylvania Ballet alumna and co-artistic director of DanceSpora; Muhlenberg Dance Program founder Karen Dearborn; Megan Flynn, professional dancer, choreographer, and director of the Philly-based Megan Flynn Dance Company; Shelley Oliver, artistic director of Shelley Oliver Tap Dancers; and Randall Anthony Smith, former dancer with Armitage Gone! and repetiteur to the legendary Donald McKayle.

