The Vassalboro Ministry Association Fuel Fund will hold its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Vassalboro United Methodist Church, 614 Main St.

The suggested donation is $7 for adults, $4 for children 4-12.

The association has been helping with fuel assistance for Vassalboro residents in need since 2005. It provides heating oil assistance for low income, disabled community members, and families with children experiencing financial hardship. Funds are raised through donations.

Other fundraisers such as bake sales and an annual talent show is held throughout the year.

Heating assistance through the state can take months to obtain so it is especially important for neighbors to help neighbors through the chill of winter.

The fundraiser also will include a 50/50 raffle and homemade pies donated by community members.

Donations can be mailed to V.M.A. Fuel Fund, P.O. Box 302, North Vassalboro, ME 04962.

For more information, call 616-9558.

