Gardiner Regional Middle School has announced its Falcon of the Month students for November and December 2019, and January 2020.

These students were chosen for best representing the school’s 10 core values which are respect, responsibility, positive attitude, kindness, tolerance, integrity, trustworthiness, pursuit of quality, service and self confidence, according to a news release from the school.

They include Landon Getchell, Camden Genest, Julie Folson, Mekenzie Soiett, Sophia Kearns, Lia Umland, Taylor Takatsu, Ethan Arsenault and Seth Sears.

