Central Maine Power’s corridor is bad for our environment. If you need proof, just know that zero environmental groups support the corridor, and plenty oppose it, including the Natural Resources Council of Maine, the Sierra Club, and more.
That’s right — not a single environmental group supports CMP’s corridor.
CMP is spending millions trying to convince us that this project is somehow good for our state, but we know we can’t trust a word CMP says.
So if you care about our environment, join our state’s environmental community in opposing CMP’s corridor. Your voice will be heard at the ballot box in November.
Theresa York
Farmington
