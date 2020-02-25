CASTINE — Maine Maritime Academy has announced the following area students were named to its first semester dean’s list for the 2019-20 academic year.

They are: Benjamin Butterfield, of Phillips; Cordell Ellis, of New Vineyard; Deaken Trask, of Wilton; Joel Bennett, of Chelsea; Morgan Boudreau, of Benton; Abigail Cooper, of Vassalboro; Caitlin Kane, of Winslow; Dylan Labun, of Waterville; Nikia Levesque, of Vassalboro; and Merlin Murphy, of South China.

Also, Cory O’Connell, of Winslow; Logan Peacock, of West Gardiner; Kaleb Watkins, of Rome; Greyson Clark, of Washington; Sawyer King, of Appleton; Alden McLain, of Washington; Adeline Davis, of Dresden; Nicholas DePatsy, of Waldoboro; Benjamin Jacobs, of Damariscotta; Tyeler Stewart, of Waldoboro; and Avae Traina, of Edgecomb.

Also, Brooke Wagstaff, of Wiscasset; Noah Contreras, of Harmony; Braydn Fitzmaurice, of Skowhegan;Andrew Haining, of Palmyra; Jillian Holden, of Madison; Lucas Patchell, of Norridgewock; Sayre Pono, of Skowhegan; Adam Reed, of Unity; and Jack Valleau, of Liberty.

Students named to the dean’s list earn a grade point average of 3.3 or above on a 4.0 scale.

