CASTINE — Maine Maritime Academy has announced its graduates from central Maine who completed their degree requirements between May 5 and Dec. 31, 2019.
They are:
Ilya Bolduc, of Vassalboro, Bachelor of Science degree in Marine Engineering Operations;
Jacob Doyon, of Sidney, Bachelor of Science degree cum laude in Power Engineering Technology;
Tyler Sherman, of Winthrop, Bachelor of Science degree in Marine Engineering Technology;
Kelcy Thompson, of South China, Master of Science degree summa cum laude in Global Logistics and Maritime Management;
Thomas Anderson, of Wiscasset, Bachelor of Science degree in International Business & Logistics;
Joseph Manduca, of Dresden, Associate of Science degree in Small Vessel Operations; and
Michael Earle, of Skowhegan, Bachelor of Science degree in Marine Engineering Operations.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Community
Maine Maritime Academy dean’s list
-
Community
Journalism scholarships available to Maine students
-
Community
Results of Rangeley Winterpaloosah! competitions announced
-
Community
Fuel fund spaghetti dinner set for Feb. 29 in Vassalboro
-
Community
MOFGA to offer workshops for orchardists in March, April, May, June and August