CASTINE — Maine Maritime Academy has announced its graduates from central Maine who completed their degree requirements between May 5 and Dec. 31, 2019.

They are:

Ilya Bolduc, of Vassalboro, Bachelor of Science degree in Marine Engineering Operations;

Jacob Doyon, of Sidney, Bachelor of Science degree cum laude in Power Engineering Technology;

Tyler Sherman, of Winthrop, Bachelor of Science degree in Marine Engineering Technology;

Kelcy Thompson, of South China, Master of Science degree summa cum laude in Global Logistics and Maritime Management;

Thomas Anderson, of Wiscasset, Bachelor of Science degree in International Business & Logistics;

Joseph Manduca, of Dresden, Associate of Science degree in Small Vessel Operations; and

Michael Earle, of Skowhegan, Bachelor of Science degree in Marine Engineering Operations.

