PITTSTON – It is with great sadness; we announce the passing of Harold “Hummie” Ward Dyer Jr. Hummie passed away at his home in Pittston on Feb. 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Hummie, the second of three children, born to Harold Sr. and Emma (Ellis) Dyer of Farmingdale, attended schools in Farmingdale and graduated from Gardiner Area High School in 1956. While in school, he enjoyed spending time at the Norton farm, welding, and participating in the Farmingdale junior firefighter program. After graduation, Hummie went to work at E.C. Barry igniting a love for machinery and beginning his fierce work ethic. While there, he befriended Charles who brought him home to the Lawrence farm and introduced him to his sister, Angie. Hummie was immediately captivated by the sweet farmer’s daughter and married her on Sept. 25, 1960. Upgrading from dump trucks to 18-wheelers, Hummie hauled mail for the Shepard Brothers from Rockland to Portland in all types of weather. Back on the farm, he and Angie immediately started a family. Christean, Sharon, Harold, and Marie were his tribe. Realizing he needed to be closer to home, Hummie started hauling wood for W.B. Sparrow. Hummie loved the Lawrence farm but was anxious to build his own little piece of heaven. He and Angie purchased property a few miles down the road. With the guidance of his father and help of his brothers-in-law and cousins, construction on the cellar began. Tragically, Angie suddenly passed away leaving Hummie a widower with four children under the age of seven. Heartbroken but determined to do his best for his family, Hummie moved to Sam Massina’s Lumber yard. He also honored Angie’s request, sending Christean and Sharon to live with his parents and keeping Harold and Marie on the farm with him. He later praised his parents and in-laws and was forever grateful for their help in raising his babies. Hummie met Connie Mullen Bickford and married her on Aug. 5, 1970. Together they finished the house and another child, Janet, was added to the tribe. He also returned to volunteer firefighting with the Pittston department eventually becoming assistant fire chief. Hummie later worked for the Kennebec Journal finding a new machine, the print press, printing the daily newspaper until retiring in 1999. Retirement brought many new ventures. While still enjoying farming on his international harvester “Ollie”, he and Connie bought a 5th wheeler and spent time camping throughout Maine often bringing the grandchildren. Papa and Grammie’s favorite spots were Happy Horseshoe, Two Lakes, and the Fryeburg Fair. During the summer, Hummie attended all the fairs watching the horse pulls and in winter, ice fishing kept him busy. Throughout the year he attended numerous sporting events and activities cheering on his children and grandchildren from his favorite chair. Hummie’s health declined in his later years and his only request was to stay in his home. Thankfully he was able to, due to the incredible care given by his family. In particular, Connie’s devotion to his every need made the last few months comfortable. Hummie was predeceased by his sister, Elsie; his parents, Harold and Emma; his first wife, Angie; and his stepson, James Bickford Jr. He is survived by his wife, Connie; his children, Christean Dyer, Sharon Gallant (Jeff), Harold Dyer (Tammy), Marie Dyer, Janet Morgan (John), and Jane Haskell (Scott); his grandchildren, Angie Lindgren, Ashley and Hannah Dyer, Abigail Dyer, Lance and Sam Morgan, Alicia Bickford and Vickie Walter, Nicholas Bickford and Kristina Dell; and six great-grandchildren; his sister, Roxanne Pushard, sisters-in-law, Sondra Oakes, Stella Brown, brothers-in-law, Charles Lawrence, Silas Lawrence and Donald Pushard; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visiting hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. A service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made toPittston Volunteer Fire Department9A Whitefield RoadPittston, ME 04345 orPittston Fair AssociationP.O. Box 351Gardiner, ME 04345

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous