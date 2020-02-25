CLINTON – Norman L. Richardson Jr. passed away on Feb. 18, 2020, at the Maine Medical Center in Portland, with his wife and sons by his side; from complications of a stem cell transplant for T-C prolymphocytic leukemia.

He was born in Waterville on Feb. 25, 1943, the son of Norman L. and Elizabeth (Ames) Richardson Sr. He graduated from Good Will Hinckley School in 1960.

He served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany from 1964 to 1966. He was honorably discharged at the rank of Spec 5 within the intelligence field (E-5). Norman received good conduct and expert rifleman medals while serving.

Norman married Corrine Hayden on July 20, 1968, at the Methodist Church in Skowhegan.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and camping. Norman completed many long-distance trips across the country and into Canada with his wife and family in everything from a pop-up camper to finally a Class A motorhome. He especially loved the western U.S., specifically Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana.

Norman worked at the Norridgewock Shoe Shop from 1960 to 1964. After coming back from the service, he worked for a few years at Kennebec Rental and also as a salesperson for MetLife Insurance Company. Never truly feeling comfortable with a tie or a desk job, in 1973 Norman went to work for the State of Maine Dept of Transportation. He was hired as a seasonal employee, and plowed snow until he was hired full time. Norman continued to be promoted due to his strong work ethic and understanding of his job. He became a crew leader, then foreman, and then district supervisor of his division. When he retired, he was the division superintendent…a position that now requires a college civil engineering degree. After 33 years of working with his “second family”, Norman retired in 2006.

Norman was a scout leader with the Clinton Boy Scouts for many years, taking the troop on field trips and camping trips while his sons were active in the scouts. He was also a member of the Waterville Beagle Club, the United Bikers of Maine, the American Legion Post 0186, and the Maine Wheels Motorhome Association for many years.

Norman was a very friendly person, and always wanted to smile and laugh. If he teased a person, it meant he truly cared and would do anything for them. All of his family and friends knew that they could count on him day or night, regardless of the time of day or the size of the request. Family was the most important thing to him. He cut and split his own firewood, and also a large portion of his sister’s and sisters-in law. Their husbands had passed, yet he continued to look after them. His grandchildren meant the world to him, and spoiled them without restriction.

He was predeceased by his father, Norman L. Richardson Sr., his mother, Elizabeth Richardson Greene; stepfather, James E. Greene; and his brother, Richard W. Richardson.

Norman is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Corrine; his sons, Norman L. Richardson III and Brian A. Richardson; sister, Harriet Perkins and sister-in-law, Judy Richardson who he viewed as his own sister; and grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Liam.

The family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses who helped Norman. It was a long hard battle, and we truly appreciate your efforts.

A celebration of life for Norman will be held on March 1, 2020, noon to 4 p.m. at the Skowhegan Sportsman’s Club, 850 River Road in Skowhegan.

A graveside burial will be conducted in the spring at Fairview Cemetery in Canaan.

An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral and Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

Dana Farber Cancer Institute

450 Brookline Dr. 8th flr.

Boston, MA 02215

Or

New England Cancer Specialists

100 Campus Dr. Suite 108

Scarborough, ME 04074

